LIV has compelling case for ranking points: Norman

BROOKLINE (United States) • The Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit is planning to formally request acceptance into the global rankings system, series chief Greg Norman said.

LIV commissioner Norman told Fox News in a television interview late on Saturday that the controversial breakaway series has a "compelling case" for its tournaments to be awarded rankings points.

The issue of LIV Golf's events being recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system could be pivotal to the breakaway series' future. If players can earn rankings points from LIV events, it becomes easier for golfers on the circuit to qualify for golf's four Major tournaments.

Norman told Fox that LIV plans to submit an application for rankings entry imminently.

The emergence of LIV Golf, which offers some of the richest purses in golf, this year has plunged the sport into turmoil, with several top players from the United States-based PGA Tour making the switch.

It led to the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suspending 17 former or current Tour players for changing sides.

Monahan is one of the eight members of the OWGR board which will rule on LIV's application to the rankings system.

Norman told Fox he believes Monahan should "recuse himself" from any vote on LIV's entry, citing a television interview the PGA Tour chief gave last week in which he defended his decision to issue suspensions.

LIV Golf, which is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has drawn stinging criticism from human rights groups, saying the series is an attempt to boost the kingdom's image through sport.

Prominent US broadcaster Bob Costas recently joined the chorus of criticism, accusing LIV players of accepting "blood money".

However, Norman hit back at that criticism, noting that companies sponsoring the PGA Tour regularly did business with Saudi Arabia, adding that the Tour had also allowed its members to play in a DP World Tour (European Tour) event held in the country.

After making its debut in Britain the previous week, LIV Golf will hold its first event in the United States from June 30 to July 2 in Oregon.

