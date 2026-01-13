LIV Golf's vision remains 'unchanged' after Brooks Koepka's departure

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

US golfer Brooks Koepka has returned to the PGA Tour following his departure from LIV Golf.

LOS ANGELES – LIV Golf responded to Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement to the PGA Tour on Monday with a statement that trumpeted its “unchanged” vision to grow the sport of golf.

LIV’s statement also said that its desire for “an open ecosystem” in the sport applied to all players, “not just a limited few”.

The response came after it was revealed that the PGA Tour is opening a limited-time window for players who defected to LIV to come back, called the Returning Player Program.

Only players who have won a Players Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open or Open Championship between 2022-25 are eligible to return; only Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm of Spain and Cameron Smith of Australia fit those criteria.

A five-time Major champion, Koepka decided to leave the LIV circuit with its worldwide footprint last month, wanting to be closer to his family in the United States.

While CEO Brian Rolapp’s letter to players promised the PGA Tour would gather “the world’s best players to compete on the PGA Tour week in and week out”, LIV Golf attempted to hold firm.

“From the outset, LIV Golf has championed an open ecosystem and freedom, for all,” the statement said.

“Not just for a limited few. One that supports players’ rights to compete across various platforms, reinforcing the believe that the growth of the game is best served when the game’s best players are empowered to seek the most competitive environments around the world.

“LIV Golf’s vision remained unchanged – to grow the game of golf globally – and that vision gains momentum across the broader golf landscape, the capacity to deliver on it continues to strengthen by expanding pathways and opportunity beyond any single institution or interest.

“As the world’s golf league, LIV Golf continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness on a global scale.”

Koepka, meanwhile, said in a statement on X he accepted that returning to the PGA Tour would come with financial penalties.

“When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR,” he said.

“Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me. I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake.

“I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those.”

PGA chief Rolapp said Koepka’s decision to leave LIV last month had prompted officials to consider how they handled the issue of embracing players who wanted to rejoin the tour.

The result was the PGA Tour’s new Returning Member Program, which Rolapp said would come with “severe and justified consequences”.

“The Returning Member Program mandates heavy and appropriate limitations to both tournament access and potential earnings that we believe properly holds returning members accountable for substantial compensation earned elsewhere,” he said.

Also on Monday, LIV Golf announced the rebranding of the Iron Heads GC franchise to “Korean Golf Club”, leaning into the symbolism and identity of South Korea.

The new team logos feature a white tiger and a Rose of Sharon, prominent symbols in Korean culture.

The former Iron Heads GC was captained by Kevin Na and also featured Danny Lee of New Zealand, Yubin Jang of South Korea and Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan in 2025. Na, Lee and Jang were born in South Korea.

LIV Golf team rosters for 2026 have not been formally revealed. Koepka was previously the captain of Smash GC. REUTERS, AFP