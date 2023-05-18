LIV Golf's Paul Casey withdraws from PGA Championship

ROCHESTER - LIV Golf’s Paul Casey has withdrawn from this week’s PGA Championship due to injury.

The 45-year-old Englishman had received an exemption for the tournament that begins Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

Casey, who dealt with a back injury last year, was replaced in the field by Sam Stevens.

Casey joined the LIV Golf circuit in July after winning three times on the PGA Tour and 15 times on the DP World Tour.

His best finish at a major was a tie for second at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, won by Collin Morikawa. REUTERS

