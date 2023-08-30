LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka among captain's picks for US Ryder Cup team

LOS ANGELES – LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka has “earned his way” to be among US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson’s six picks announced on Tuesday for September’s biennial matchplay showdown with Europe.

The 33-year-old grabbed his fifth Major at the PGA Championship in May, just weeks after a Masters runner-up finish.

He is a three-time Ryder Cup player, but his inclusion comes after LIV Golf roiled the golf world in 2022 and with European players who jumped to the Saudi Arabia-backed league banned from Ryder Cup participation.

American players like Koepka remained eligible because even though they were suspended by the PGA Tour, they remained members of the PGA of America.

But tensions between the established tours and LIV Golf rebels have eased somewhat since the announcement that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreed a deal to merge with LIV’s Saudi backers.

Johnson said Koepka had “basically earned his way onto the team”, even though playing LIV Golf events without world ranking points had seen him slide out of the automatic qualifying berths.

“It was a pretty easy pick,” he said of the Florida native, who has never lost a singles match in Ryder Cup competition.

“Brooks is great in the team room, great inside the ropes. These guys wanted him. I wanted him. He’s built, in my mind, for the biggest stages, and there’s no bigger stage than the Ryder Cup.”

Koepka was “super excited” to be back on the Ryder Cup team after fighting his way back after 2021 knee surgery.

“The last few years have been a lot, but that’s what I’ve been grinding for, trying to get back in shape and to feel good for this moment,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun week.”

Johnson’s other captain’s selections were Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas, who could be his most controversial selection.

The two-time Major winner has struggled this season, finishing 71st in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup standings and missing the play-offs. He also missed the cut in three of four Majors.

But Thomas has been a solid performer in international matchplay competition. In two Ryder Cup appearances, he has a 6-2-1 record and a 10-3-2 mark in three Presidents Cups.

“He has, without question, been the heart and soul of Team USA,” Johnson said of the 30-year-old.

“Our emotional leader. He leads by example. His passion for the Ryder Cup is very evident. In my mind, he was born for this, and you just don’t leave JT at home.”