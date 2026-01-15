LIV Golf signs Belgian Detry, re-signs twice major winner Johnson

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Aug 14, 2025; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Thomas Detry lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images/File Photo

Jan 14 - LIV Golf has signed Thomas Detry, who last year became the first Belgian to win on the PGA Tour, to its roster while former world number one Dustin Johnson has re-signed with the league, the Saudi-funded circuit said on Wednesday.

World number 58 Detry, who picked up his lone PGA Tour victory at last February's Phoenix Open, is joining the 4Aces team captained by two-time major champion Johnson, who signed a multi-year extension with LIV.

Detry is arguably the biggest LIV signing since Spaniard Jon Rahm and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton joined the league ahead of the 2024 season.

"There’s an amazing vibe around the 4Aces that you feel right away,” said Detry. “You can see they play with confidence and there’s a definite swagger coming from all the guys… feeling like you belong on the biggest stages. That’s exactly the type of environment I want to be a part of.”

The 33-year-old Detry is coming off a career year during which he made the cut in 19 of the 24 events he played, including at the Phoenix Open where he romped to a seven-shot victory.

For the first time, Detry also played every major in the same calendar year in 2025, missing the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship before earning a share of 23rd at the U.S. Open and finishing joint 45th at the British Open.

Johnson, who did not meet the criteria for PGA Tour reinstatement under a new and limited program announced this week by the U.S.-based circuit, has been with LIV Golf since its launch in June 2022.

He was LIV's first season-long individual champion in 2022 and his 4Aces also won that year's team championship.

The 41-year-old American, whose peak years are behind him, missed the cut in the first three majors of 2025 before earning a share of 23rd at the British Open. REUTERS