LIV Golf members experience rise in world rankings

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LIV Golf rookie Elvis Smylie of Australia rises from 133rd in the rankings to 77th after winning on his debut at LIV Golf Riyadh at Riyadh Golf Club on Feb 7.

NEW YORK – Several LIV Golf members enjoyed a surge in the world rankings this week following the season-opening tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) announced last week that players in the Saudi-backed circuit would start receiving rankings points for the first time , although the benefits are limited to each event’s top-10 finishers.

LIV Golf rookie Elvis Smylie of Australia jumped from 133rd in the rankings to 77th after winning his debut in Riyadh.

“It’s a by-product of the great work I’m doing with my team and the good golf that I’m playing,” said Smylie, 23. “If I continue to do that, then all that stuff will take care of itself. But it’s definitely motivating for me to try to get into the Masters.”

Riyadh runner-up Jon Rahm of Spain climbed from 93rd to 67th. Also seeing significant rises were Sebastian Munoz of Colombia (767th to 566th), Abraham Ancer (616th to 449th) and Thomas Pieters of Belgium (564th to 419th).

OWGR points are critical for earning entries into the season’s four Major tournaments.

The top 50 the week before the Masters (rankings released March 30) will earn entries to Augusta, as will the top 60 ahead of the US Open (May 18) and the top 50 for The Open Championship (May 25).

The OWGR does not have an official exemption for the PGA Championship, where the top 100 typically are invited.

Meanwhile, Neal Shipley, making his TGL debut as a member of The Bay Golf Club, recorded the first hole-in-one in the brief two-year history of the new golf league.

Shipley, 25, aced the 110-yard par-three fifth hole, the shortest hole played in league history. His wedge shot carried 112.8 yards to the back of the green and drew back into the hole, setting off a wild celebration with teammates Luke Clanton and Min Woo Lee. Clanton is also making his TGL debut.

“This is different than any hole-in-one I’ve had before,” Shipley told ESPN during the live broadcast. “This is amazing. So cool.”

Shipley just made his first cut as a full-time PGA Tour member, finishing in a tie for 68th place at the Phoenix Open.

The Ohio State product gained notoriety in 2024, making the cut as an amateur at both the Masters and US Open.

The Bay Golf Club (0-2) is looking for their first win, taking on Los Angeles Golf Club (1-1) at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The match is the lone competition on the slate for Week 7 of the TGL. REUTERS