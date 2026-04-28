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LIV Golf may postpone Louisiana event to avoid World Cup clash, sources say

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FILE PHOTO: Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, Britain - June 7, 2022 General view of LIV Golf branding Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, Britain - June 7, 2022 General view of LIV Golf branding Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

REUTERS

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April 27 - LIV Golf may postpone its Louisiana event scheduled for June due to concerns the soccer World Cup could impact attendances and viewership, while issues such as high temperatures and course condition are also factors, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The Saudi-funded circuit has been working in coordination with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry's office and economic officials to find a new date for the tournament in either September or October, the sources with knowledge of LIV Golf operations said.

The tournament is currently scheduled for June 25-28 at Bayou Oaks at City Park. The World Cup takes place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

LIV Golf, Landry and the Louisiana Economic Development are expected to issue a statement on the matter on Tuesday, according to the sources.

The sources' comments come less than two weeks after LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said the breakaway circuit's 2026 season would proceed as planned amid reports that the series is at risk of losing its funding.

The Louisiana event is the only LIV tournament on the schedule during the World Cup. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.