LIV Golf launches transfer window, free agency

LONDON – In an effort to reshape rosters for its team competition, LIV Golf is set to introduce a transfer window and free agency that would alter four-man teams in advance of the 2024 season.

Heading into its third season, LIV also will sort its individual players into three categories in order to establish individual participants for 2024.

The “Lock Zone” is the top 24 players from last season who have secured their spot in LIV next season. The “Open Zone” is for players finishing in places 25-44 who become free agents if their contracts are expiring. The final “Drop Zone” is for players 45th and below who were relegated out of the league and must earn back a spot for 2024 if their contracts are set to expire.

Players in the Lock Zone can return to their teams on a one-year deal or become a free agent. Players in the Open Zone with expiring contracts can either be let go by their current team or sign a one-year deal with their previous squad.

Players in the Drop Zone can regain LIV Golf playing status by playing in the Dec 8-10 LIV Golf Promotions tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. The top three finishers earn 2024 playing status and an open roster spot on a team.

The top player in the Asian Tour’s International Series rankings also will earn full LIV status for next year and an open roster spot on a team.

While no dates for a transfer window were specified, LIV Golf said in a release that player movement among teams already has been launched.

Crushers GC, led by Bryson DeChambeau, claimed the LIV team championship in 2023 with teammates Anirban Lahiri of India, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey of England.

Talor Gooch, who was a member of RangeGoats GC, was the individual LIV champion. RangeGoats GC finished second in the team competition. Australia’s Cameron Smith finished second in the individual rankings, while Brooks Koepka was third, DeChambeau was fourth and Dustin Johnson was fifth. REUTERS