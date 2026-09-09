LIV Golf files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey

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FILE PHOTO: Golf - LIV Golf Invitational - London - Centurion Golf Club, St Albans, Britain - July 5, 2023 General view of the 18th hole at the Centurion Golf Club Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

Sept 8 - Professional men's golf league LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on Tuesday, saying it intended to restructure its business with a $49.6 million bankruptcy loan provided by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The company has between $500 million and $1 billion in liabilities, and between $100 million and $500 million in assets, according to its Chapter 11 petition.

LIV Golf said the bankruptcy will allow it to go forward with the support of a new backer, BC Partners Advisors L.P.

LIV has been preparing for its next iteration ever since the PIF said in April that further investment in the rebel circuit no longer aligned with its strategy and that it would cut funding at the close of the 2026 season. PIF owns 100% of LIV Golf's equity, according to its bankruptcy petition.

The PIF has invested more than $5 billion in LIV Golf since its launch in 2022 and the breakaway circuit used massive signing bonuses to poach big-name players from the PGA Tour like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson.

Rahm, DeChambeau and Johnson are the company's top three unsecured creditors, according to the petition. Each is owed more than $5 million. REUTERS