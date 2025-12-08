LIV Golf CEO says informal talks with PGA Tour ongoing, no deal imminent

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 28, 2025 Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau reacts to a missed putt on the 17th hole during the singles REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Dec 8 - LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil has said informal conversations between the Saudi-funded circuit and the PGA Tour are continuing but any hope of ending the sport's longest-running civil war is not currently on the horizon.

O'Neil maintains regular contact with PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, a friend and former business-school classmate, but said their communication has not brought any meaningful progress towards finalising the framework agreement the two circuits announced in June 2023 before either were in their current role.

"The reality is we continue to have conversations, and Brian and I do have a relationship – we text, we talk relatively regularly," O'Neil told Reuters during an interview from LIV Golf's New York office.

"We are not in any serious negotiation at this point. We both believe that there are opportunities to work together, and we both believe that there is plenty of space in golf. We at LIV Golf are intently focused on developing LIV Golf around the world."

TRUMP'S INVOLVEMENT

LIV Golf, which held its inaugural event in June 2022, has shaken up the golf world like never before and, with the help of mega-money contracts and lucrative purses, has lured several top names from the PGA Tour into its stable of players.

LIV players include the likes of Bryson DeChambeau -- considered golf's greatest showman -- and fellow major champions Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

After a year of acrimony, the PGA Tour, Europe-based DP World Tour and Saudi backers of LIV Golf announced in June 2023 a framework agreement to house their commercial operations in a new entity but have failed to reach a definitive agreement.

The divide has even captured the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, an avid golfer who was part of two meetings on the matter at the White House in February when there was optimism that the schism between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour would soon be resolved.

O'Neil said he still felt LIV Golf should "do something" with the PGA Tour but did not elaborate on what any sort of agreement would look like. He also did not give details on when, or if, the two sides plan to meet next, a stance he said he shared with Rolapp.

"We both agreed that we are going to keep all that stuff between the two of us," said O'Neil. "If there is ever anything to report we'll report it."

WORLD RANKING POINTS

When it comes to LIV's ongoing bid for world ranking points, which are considered critical given the majors use them to help determine their fields, O'Neil is hopeful a decision on the matter could happen in the coming weeks.

LIV's initial bid to have its players earn world ranking points was unanimously rejected by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in October 2023, with a key concern said to be limited access for players to join a circuit that, barring injury, featured the same players all season.

The OWGR also said at the time that LIV's 54-hole format was an issue but one that was capable of being managed through an appropriate mathematical formula.

In June, LIV Golf renewed its pursuit of world ranking points by submitting an application with the OWGR, whose governing board includes non-voting Chairman Trevor Immelman, members from all four majors plus members of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Participating Eligible Tours.

LIV has also since announced it will expand its tournament format to 72 holes in 2026.

"We continue to have constructive dialogue," said O'Neil. "We are hoping to get something done by the turn of the calendar (year) and we are still on that timeline.

"I have a lot of time for Trevor Immelman, a lot of respect for him as a chairman and as a leader. I found him strong, demanding, tough at times, and I think really constructive."

'BULLISH ON THE FUTURE'

After 11 months as CEO, O'Neil is upbeat about LIV's future with the circuit on pace to sell out all premium hospitality seating for 2026 -- when it will stage 14 events across 10 countries -- after what it called a record-setting year in 2025.

"I've never had this much fun in a job. I've never been this challenged, this exhilarated, this bullish on the future," said O'Neil.

"When I talk about being bullish on the future I am specifically referring to the stars, so Bryson, Jon Rahm ... and the emerging young talent we have. Seeing what's actually happening here gives me hope.

"And then the commercial momentum and success has been like nothing I have seen in 30 years in this business." REUTERS