LIV Golf captain says team championship ‘highly unlikely’ to take place

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Legion XIII's Tyrrell Hatton celebrates on the podium after winning the individual and team competition for LIV Golf Andalucia with Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin and Jon Rahm.

– Two-time Major champion Martin Kaymer said it is “highly unlikely” that next month’s team championship will take place amid LIV Golf’s pursuit of investors to keep the league going in 2027.

The league returned on July 23 for the opening round of LIV Golf United Kingdom following a hiatus since early June due to the indefinite postponement of its inaugural New Orleans event.

Kaymer said he believes the final two individual events of 2026 will take place, but he put a 5 per cent chance on the season-ending team championship going forward in Plymouth, Michigan.

The league is seeking funding for next season after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced that it would be withdrawing its financial support. Kaymer said the players remain in the dark about the league’s future as CEO Scott O’Neil attempts to secure funding, reported to be US$350 million (S$451.8 million).

A decision about the team event is reportedly expected to be made by July 28.

“There was a conversation on Wednesday: Michigan, highly unlikely. According to (the discussion on) Wednesday, it didn’t look good,” Kaymer, the captain of Cleeks GC, told Today’s Golfer.

“We were hoping for a bit more information (from the meeting). We got the information, but we were more looking for decisions or what is happening next year.

“Unfortunately, even Scott can’t tell us because he doesn’t know. It depends so much on the investors.”

Kaymer was aware of the Golf Channel report this week that there have been talks of turning the final individual event in Indianapolis into a team event instead.

“I think that would be a shame that we get reduced even more individual tournaments,” he said. “On the other hand, how do you want to have a team winning the whole season if you don’t have a team event? We need to be honest. The whole season was a bit of a... there was so much happening. Yeah.

“Cancelled New Orleans. Cancelled most likely the last event. So I think it’s important to just finish the season and hopefully we’ll have a plan for 2027.”

LIV suffered another blow this week with the Asian Tour announcing that it will align with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. The Asian Tour currently serves as a feeder circuit, including a lucrative set of events called the International Series that has offered pathways to LIV.

Golf Digest reported on July 23 that LIV players who are also DP World Tour members have been having “regular discussions” with the European circuit about 2027. According to the report, there are other players who are not current DP World Tour members who are exploring their options for next year as well, including the possibility of playing on the tour’s developmental circuit, the HotelPlanner Tour.

A report by Flushing It said that seven players told the social media golf outlet they plan to leave LIV Golf following the 2026 season regardless of whether the league secures new funding or not.

“I think there’s a lot of (investor) interest and it’s looking good,” added Kaymer. “But we’ve all been there. If the signature is not there, then it doesn’t mean anything.

“In the end, if those investors decide to pull out, then we don’t play golf next year on LIV Golf.” REUTERS