Straitstimes.com header logo

LIV Golf begins potential bankruptcy plans, Bloomberg News reports

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Saudi Arabia said in April that investing in the LIV Golf league no longer fit with its investment strategy.

Saudi Arabia said in April that investing in the LIV Golf league no longer fit with its investment strategy.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Google Preferred Source badge
  • LIV Golf is preparing for a potential US bankruptcy filing if new funds are not secured, Bloomberg News reported.
  • Saudi Arabia's PIF will cut LIV Golf funding after the 2026 season, forcing the league to seek new backers.
  • LIV Golf claims a 100% revenue increase this season, confident its team model will attract investors despite concerns.

AI generated

LONDON - LIV Golf has begun laying the groundwork for a potential US bankruptcy filing if it fails to raise new funds, Bloomberg News reported on May 19, citing people familiar with the matter.

LIV Golf did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters to confirm the report.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has spent more than US$5 billion (S$6.4 billion) on LIV Golf since it launched in 2022, said in April that investing in the league no longer fit with its investment strategy.

The PIF’s decision to cut LIV Golf’s funding at the close of the 2026 season has left the breakaway circuit scrambling for new backers and raises questions about the future of its big-name players on lucrative contracts.

LIV has previously said it had posted a 100 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year this season and was convinced that the team golf model would be highly attractive to investors. REUTERS

More on this topic
Saudi PIF in talks with potential investors to fund Newcastle United plans, sources say
Was LIV Golf an expensive failure for Saudis? Not everyone thinks so
See more on

LIV Golf

Investment

Bankruptcy/Liquidation

Saudi Arabia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.