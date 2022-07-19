Liv cloud over new champ

SYDNEY • Australia's seven-year wait to toast a Major win ended on Sunday as Cameron Smith sealed the 150th edition of the British Open by a stroke.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day was the last Australian to land one of golf's four biggest tournaments when he secured the PGA Championship in 2015.

If anyone could end the drought, it was Smith, as one of the most in-form players on the PGA Tour this season.

The world No. 2 - he jumped four places after his maiden Major triumph at St Andrews - has already won the Players Championship, long considered the "fifth Major", and finished joint-third at the Masters.

He also set a new PGA Tour record by winning the Tournament of Champions on 34 under in January.

The 28-year-old produced a stunning final-round eight-under 64, including five straight birdies at the turn, to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday, holding off American playing partner Cameron Young (65).

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (70) finished third, two strokes behind.

Smith was yesterday lauded as a true champion in Australia for his British Open win - the first by an Australian since LIV Golf Series chief Greg Norman in 1993.

The Sydney Morning Herald labelled his final round "a staggering performance", while The Australian said he was "the best putter in the sport".

The PGA of Australia, which has strong ties with both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, added: "The champion golfer of the year. Our champion. Congratulations Cameron."

However, Smith's victory was marred by concerns yesterday that he could be the next star to jump ship to Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The plaudits were short-lived as speculation mounted in Australian media that he could be the latest high-profile player to defect.

It stemmed from him failing to quash talk in his post-win press conference that he could be tempted to take the huge signing-on fees being offered.

"I just won the British Open and you are asking about that?" he bristled.

"I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments."

Norman also fanned the flames, tweeting: "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi Oi Oi! A spectacular final round mate. A triumph for you and for Australia as the first Australian to win in 29 years. You're in good company. Enjoy every moment of your The Open victory."

Media reports yesterday said a number of big-name Australians, including Marc Leishman and former Masters winner Adam Scott, as well as another former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, would now move to LIV Golf in the wake of the final Major of the year, and Smith could follow.

"Let's get down to brass tacks. Cameron Smith is likely to abandon traditional golf," The Australian said. "The consensus is that he'll join the rebel LIV brigade while his fingerprints are still fresh on the Claret Jug."

A columnist in The Sydney Morning Herald said Smith's Major victory would be "stained" if he opted to switch to the LIV Golf.

"Hopefully, if Smith has indeed talked to Norman about joining the tour, he will come to his senses, run screaming from the room and burn the clothes he was in at the time.

"He will remain the new Australian sporting hero, bar none, an Everyman Australian bloke, who just happens to be one of the best and most thrilling golfers in the world, who nevertheless recognises that there are more important things than making money."

When approached by Reuters, LIV declined to comment on any new recruits, while Smith's immediate plan will be to fill the Claret Jug with as much beer as possible to celebrate his win.

"I'm going to guess two cans of beer," he said on how much it would take to fill the trophy. "I'll probably have about 20 Claret Jugs."

As for his signature mullet, he has no plans to cut what has become his "good luck charm" since last year.

"I think it's going to stay," Smith said of his flowing locks with shaved sides.

