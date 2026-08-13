LIV cancels season-ending Michigan team championship: Report

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LIV Golf has informed its players that the Aug 27-30 season-ending team championship in Michigan will not take place.

LONDON – The long-standing rumours are true as LIV Golf has cancelled the season-ending team championship in Michigan, The Telegraph reported on Aug 12 .

The league has informed its players that the Aug 27-30 competition in suburban Detroit will not take place. The circuit’s 13 teams had been scheduled to compete for a US$40 million (S$51.2 million) prize pool.

Despite the report, tickets for the event at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Plymouth, Michigan, still were being offered for sale on the LIV Golf website as of late morning on Aug 12 .

Fox TV, however, has removed the Michigan tournament from its listings, according to the report.

It would be the second tournament cancelled since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced that it would not continue backing LIV Golf after this season. A US$30 million tournament in New Orleans, scheduled for June 25 to 28, was scrapped.

This development means that the 2026 LIV Golf season will conclude with the Indianapolis-area tournament next weekend at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

Captain Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC currently leads the LIV Golf team standings with 149.50 points, followed by Ripper GC (147.25) and defending champions Legion XIII (145.00).

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil announced last week that the league had reached a deal with a “lead investor” to sustain operations into next season. Further details have not been released. REUTERS