Linn Grant, Jaravee Boonchant share first-round lead at Dana Open

WASHINGTON – Sweden’s Linn Grant fired a bogey-free seven-under par 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the US LPGA Dana Open with Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand.

Grant, 24, set an early target at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio, teeing off on the 10th and opening with six straight pars before stringing together three straight birdies at 16, 17 and 18.

She picked up four more birdies coming in and was joined atop the leaderboard by afternoon starter Jaravee, who launched her round with an eagle at the 10th and added seven birdies with two bogeys.

“I was striking the ball really well both off the tee and into the greens,” said Grant, who like Jaravee is seeking a first LPGA title.

“Just felt very comfortable with my swing and didn’t have to force anything. I was just having great tempo, so just try and keep that for tomorrow.”

Grant, coming off a tie for 20th at the Women’s PGA Championship and a share of 53rd at last week’s US Women’s Open, said Highland Meadows was a welcome respite after the rigours of Pebble Beach.

“Obviously coming here, you know, easier conditions. That kind of just suited my mindset for the day. I just got on a roll,” she said.

Jaravee is trying to halt a string of four straight missed cuts – including at the Women’s PGA and US Open. A hole out for eagle from 128 yards out was a great start.

“I was just like on the first cut (of rough) and I was like, ‘OK, this shot, just anywhere on the green’. And the ball just happened to hit one bounce and hop into the hole,” the 24-year-old said.

She was also pleased with a bogey at the first, where she was in a bunker off the tee then in the water, but limited the damage with a great fourth shot to four feet.

“That really kept the momentum going, and I made three birdies in a row after that,” she said.

The leading duo were one shot in front of former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen.