Linn Grant fires 62, opens six-stroke lead at Dana Open

OHIO – Sweden’s Linn Grant shrugged off a near four-hour weather delay to torch Highland Meadows for a nine-under 62 that gave her a six-shot lead in the LPGA Dana Open on Saturday.

But her hopes of joining compatriot Annika Sorenstam as the only players in LPGA history to shoot 59 evaporated with a bogey at the 16th hole.

The 24-year-old sits at 18-under 195, with five golfers tied for second at 12 under. Two others are seven shots off the lead in a tie for seventh.

In pursuit of her first win on the LPGA Tour, Grant put some distance between herself and the pack with an eagle and eight birdies against one bogey. She birdied four consecutive holes from the second to kick off her round. Then she holed out from 149 yards for eagle on No. 11.

“Well, yeah, obviously we had a delay in the middle of it pretty much,” said Grant, playing in her first Dana Open.

“I was four under at the time. Had to go in. I wasn’t really feeling as confident as I would like to, but I found some good swings on the range and felt better going out after the delay.

“(Hole) 11 was amazing. Like, I hit a really good drive and a really good second shot, it just took one bounce pretty much and went in. I think it’s my first hole-out eagle, probably. Just really cool.”

Grant said she tried not to think too much about the prospect of a 12-under 59 – although one spectator made sure it was on her mind.

“He just came up to me and he said, ‘Do you think you have a 59 in you?’“And then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh, God.’”

She missed her first green of the day at the 16th and ended up with a bogey.

Grant finished two strokes shy of tying the 18-hole record and one stroke off tying the 54-hole record.

Second-round leader Annie Park shot an even-par 71 to sit in a tie for seventh with Australia’s Minjee Lee (67 on Saturday). Park had Friday’s low round, shooting a 63.

Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia fired a 65 to give herself a shot among a cadre of players at T2. She’s joined in the pack by Mexico’s Maria Fassi (67), Finland’s Matilda Castren (67), Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen (67) and Allisen Corpuz (68).

Corpuz had a close-up look at her game on Saturday, playing alongside Grant in the final group.

“No one’s going to catch up if she plays the way she did today,” Corpuz said.

Grant is chasing her first LPGA title. She earned her tour card for last season but was barred from the US because of Covid vaccination requirements.

She had four top-10 finishes in six LPGA starts outside the United States last year and also claimed four wins on the Ladies European Tour – including in the Scandinavian Mixed that was co-sanctioned by the men’s tour.