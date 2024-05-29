Lexi Thompson to retire from golf at season end

LANCASTER, United States - American golfer Lexi Thompson announced on May 28 that she will retire from the LPGA tour at the end of the 2024 season.

Thompson, 29, is an 11-time LPGA tour winner, a major champion, a two-time Olympian and a six-time US Solheim Cup team member.

“While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time. At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule,” said Thompson, on social media.

“I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers. And of course, I look forward to a little time for myself.”

The announcement comes just days before the start of the US Women’s Open, in which Thompson will compete for the 18th consecutive year.