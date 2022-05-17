Lee retains Byron Nelson title to be among golf greats

DALLAS • South Korea's K.H. Lee joined golf legends Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson as the only golfers to retain their Byron Nelson title after a career-best nine-under 63 on Sunday earned him a thrilling one-stroke win over hometown hero Jordan Spieth.

Lee, 30, overcame a four-shot deficit at the start of the final round with seven birdies and one eagle to repeat as champion at TPC Craig Ranch.

His winning aggregate of 26-under 262 was one lower than last year's score that delivered his maiden PGA Tour triumph.

American Spieth, chasing his 14th career title, closed with a 67, while Japan's Hideki Matsuyama ensured a strong Asian presence on the leaderboard with a stunning 62 pushing him into a share of third place on 264 alongside overnight leader, Colombian Sebastian Munoz (69).

"It's amazing feeling. So I can't believe, still feels like dreaming, but last year and this year still make good memories," said a delighted Lee, whose parents, wife and baby daughter were on the 18th greenside to celebrate his second PGA Tour title.

The win was especially sweet the second time around as, just a month ago, he was struggling with his form following three successive missed cuts.

Without a top-10 finish this season, the world No. 41 went back to work with former swing coach Chris Mayson and mental trainer Jung Gu-reen this month.

He also hired a new caddie, Dan Parratt, who previously worked with countryman Byeong Hun-an, and put an old putter back into his golf bag.

With the changes, he finished tied 25th at the Wells Fargo Championship the previous Sunday to halt his mini-slump - and then pulled off another stunner at TPC Craig Ranch that propelled him to 28th place on the latest FedExCup standings.

The win also puts him in the frame for the International team to play in the Presidents Cup in September.

On becoming only the fourth player to retain the title in Dallas, Lee said: "I heard that. It's amazing, I can't believe it... I try to play well more, so hopefully, more will remember my name.