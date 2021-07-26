Lee recovers from 7 back to outplay Lee6 in play-off

EVIAN (France) • Australia's Minjee Lee came from seven behind to win her first Major title with a dramatic play-off victory over Lee6 Jeong-eun at the Evian Championship yesterday.

Lee shot a final-round 64 to finish on 18-under 266, and Lee6, who led by five overnight, recovered from a first-nine collapse to birdie the last for a 71 and force the extra time at the year's final women's Major.

But at the first play-off hole - the par-five 18th - the 25-year-old Australian produced an exquisite second shot to eight feet.

With the pressure on, the South Korean, also 25, mishit her second and ended up in water and had to take a penalty drop.

She took six, leaving her rival with three putts for victory, but Lee only needed two, becoming the ninth first-time winner in as many Majors.

It has been a brilliant fortnight for Lee's family, with younger brother Minwoo, 22, winning his maiden European Tour title at the Scottish Open after defeating Belgian Thomas Detry and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick in a play-off.

But Lee's victory was even more outstanding.

Having started the final day seven shots behind Lee6, she joined American Patty Sheehan at the 1983 LPGA Championship and fellow Australian Karrie Webb at the 2006 Kraft Nabisco as the only other players to come back from such a deficit to win at a Major.

On defying the odds, Lee, who was sprayed with champagne and Evian bottled water during the celebrations, said: "I had 173 metres into the pin... I said 5-iron, but had some adrenaline and my caddie said 6-iron, so thanks to Gilly (Jason Gilroyed).

"It was really close and I'm really happy... I never thought about winning while playing, I just tried to make as many birdies as I could. I saw the leaderboard maybe once or twice.

"I just tried to play to the best of my ability and it's really great to win a Major! I know they'll (my family) be really happy and I am too."

