Lee Hodges wins wire to wire at 3M Open for first PGA Tour title

BLAINE - Lee Hodges made two eagles, shot a final-round 67 and completed a wire-to-wire win at the 3M Open on Sunday in Blaine, Minn.

Hodges, 28, earned his first career PGA Tour victory and is projected to jump from No. 74 in the FedEx Cup points standings to No. 33, which would make him eligible for the first leg of the playoffs later this month.

Hodges opened the week with rounds of 63 and 64 to leap ahead of the pack. He polished off a 24-under 260 for the week at TPC Twin Cities, winning by seven shots despite an unsteady bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie finish Sunday.

When Hodges and J.T. Poston stepped to the 18th tee, Hodges was up by only three shots, but Poston found the hole’s large water hazard and wound up with a triple bogey while Hodges stuck his third shot a mere 16 inches from the cup to set up the victorious tap-in birdie.

Scotland’s Martin Laird eagled the par-5 18th to fire a 64 and finish at 17 under, tied for third with Poston (69) and Kevin Streelman (66). Dylan Wu also posted a 64, tying for fifth with Keith Mitchell (67).

Defending champion Tony Finau had a final-round 70 and finished tied for seventh at 15 under with Sam Ryder (68) and Australian Aaron Baddeley (69). REUTERS