Lee Hodges grabs first-round lead PGA Tour 3M Open

LOS ANGELES – Determined to make amends for his poor form, Lee Hodges was committed to every shot he made at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, this week.

It all paid off as he sizzled in sweltering conditions on Thursday, grabbing eight birdies in an eight-under 63 to take a one-shot first-round lead.

Hodges opened with three straight birdies at the 10th, 11th and 12th holes at TPC Twin Cities.

He made another trio of birdies around the turn at 18th, one and two, then put together back-to-back birdies at six and seven to break free of a group of four players sharing second on seven-under 64.

“Everything,” Hodges said of what went well. “Really committed to every shot out there, hit a lot of really good ones.”

The American, chasing a first PGA Tour title, said poor starts had contributed to three missed cuts in his last four events, so his strong start was key.

“To see that wedge shot go to an inch on the first hole and then make that 40-footer on the second hole, I was like, ‘All right, here we go, might as well make a lot of birdies if we’re going to make a couple’,” the 28-year-old added.

The quartet on seven-under included former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who had seven birdies without a bogey.

Brandt Snedeker and Tyler Duncan also had seven birdies and no bogeys while Kevin Streelman joined the group with an eagle at the 18th, capping a round that also featured six birdies and one bogey.

“All in all it was very solid, didn’t miss too many and made an awesome finish there, a great three-iron into 18 and then buried the putt,” said Streelman after drilling a 16-footer.

Matsuyama played before the worst of the afternoon’s gusty winds, but he needed some treatment for mild heat-related symptoms after his round.

“It got really hot out there on the back nine,” the Japanese star said. “I’ll relax this afternoon and hopefully get ready to play well again tomorrow.”

Americans Justin Suh and Nick Hardy and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo were tied at six-under.