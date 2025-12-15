Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak team up to win Grant Thornton title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin of the United States poing with the trophy after winning the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on Dec 14, 2025, in Naples, Florida. They posted a 28-under 188 for the three-round event.

MIAMI – Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak birdied five of their final six holes to break away from the pack and win the Grant Thornton Invitational on Dec 14 in Naples, Florida.

The tournament that pairs players from the PGA and LPGA tours, although unofficial, is the second team event Novak has won in 2025. He and Ben Griffin each secured their first PGA Tour titles when they triumphed at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

Last week, he had another beneficial pairing with Coughlin, who is one year removed from a breakout 2024 season in which she won the LPGA’s Canadian and Scottish Opens and went 3-0-1 at the Solheim Cup for the victorious United States team.

“I think it’s great visibility for the LPGA to be able to partner with the PGA Tour and to get to play with some of the best players in the world on the men’s side,” Coughlin said. “It’s just super fun getting to meet some of the guys that I probably wouldn’t have gotten to meet.”

They split a US$1 million (S$1.3 million) top prize at the US$4 million event.

After the field of 16 teams played a scramble format on Dec 12 and foursomes (alternate shot) on Dec 13, the Dec 14 format at Tiburon Golf Club was a modified fourball (best ball). Both players teed off and then switched balls for the remainder of the hole. The lower score between the partners counted as the team’s score.

“Lauren’s probably the single most reliable golfer I’ve ever played with,” Novak said. “I knew no matter what, I was going to be hitting from the fairway.”

Coughlin and Novak entered the day with a one-shot edge on the field. They put together a bogey-free, nine-under 63 thanks to their late scoring surge. That put them at 28-under 188 for the three-round event.

“We kind of knew we had a lot of holes left, so we knew that we could make plenty of birdies coming in, we’ll have plenty of chances,” Coughlin said. “Andrew putted really great today, made a lot of birdies for us. So yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

The duos of Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup and Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy also fired 63s to give chase, but they finished in a tie for second at 25-under 191, along with Michael Brennan and England’s Charley Hull (65).

“It was a no-brainer to come here and play with Nelly,” McCarthy said. “You know, had I been a little sharper, maybe our names would be on top of the leaderboard.”

The team of Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark, co-leaders after the first round and third place after Dec 13, faded to a tie for 10th (20 under) after posting a 69. REUTERS, AFP