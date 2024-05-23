Lack of patience ‘has gotten me in trouble’, says golf world No. 25 Jordan Spieth

FORT WORTH – Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth said on May 22 that patience has not been his strong suit at times during his career, adding that a lack of it “has gotten me in trouble.”

Spieth made the comments at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, ahead of this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

Spieth credited Xander Schauffele for his patience before finally cashing in last week on his first Major victory at the PGA Championship. Spieth applauded Schauffele for enduring the dry spell, something the 30-year-old Texan has not always mastered.

“The way he approached that patiently is extremely inspiring. I’m not a very patient person and I think that’s gotten me in trouble a lot of times in my career, as far as the process,” Spieth said.

“Like trusting the process and giving it time and not having to have results right away. He didn’t seem bothered by close calls.

“He had to answer a lot of questions regarding Sundays or whatever, and I remember having those for a year or two as well and then, you know, I was more patient back then because I was playing consistently better, so it was easier to be more patient,” Spieth added.

“Once it goes your way, then you start thinking they’re all going to go your way, and then they do. So I wouldn’t be surprised if this is just the beginning.”

Spieth is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour this season. He has three top 10s and sits No. 52 in the FedExCup standings.

“Once I know what I’m capable of, I want to obviously stay there. If you fall from that even a little bit, it frustrates you, and then if you fall quite a bit from that you can be wondering what in the world is going on,” he said.

“It can overtake you, and it did for me for a little while. I think I have a better perspective now, but at the same time the drive to get to where I know my ceiling is at has never been higher.”

Spieth added: “So every day that I’m not there it’s still, I still walk away, if I feel like I progressed towards it, I walk away really, really pleased with my day.

“But some days I feel like I didn’t and instead of being OK with that – back to this patient talk – you know, I lose a little patience because I know what I am capable of and not sustaining that every year is something that I’m not OK with personally.”

The former world No. 1 will be hoping his uptick starts on May 23 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Colonial Country Club, the PGA Tour’s longest-running venue for a non-Major, is set to host this event for the 78th time.

But after 2023’s event concluded with Emiliano Grillo of Argentina the victor, the course underwent a renovation spearheaded by Gil Hanse.

Not only did the entire course need re-sodding, but Hanse sought to restore the way the course looked decades ago, which he has described as a more “rugged,” natural look.

“A new golf course this year – refreshed, maybe, is a better word than new,” Australian Adam Scott said. “But a great golf course, a great venue on tour. With the improvement to the course, I was very keen to come back.” REUTERS