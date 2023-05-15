Korean Ko defeats Australian Lee in playoff to win LPGA's Founders Cup

NEW YORK - South Korean Ko Jin-young won the LPGA’s Founders Cup for the third time on Sunday, clinching a playoff victory over Australia’s Minjee Lee in Clifton, New Jersey.

Ko, who triumphed on different courses in 2021 and 2019, defeated defending champion Lee with a par on the first playoff hole where the Australian, who had a two-stroke lead with three holes to go, three-putted for bogey.

Lee went into Sunday’s final round at the Upper Montclair Country Club with a three-stroke lead but suffered a setback with a double bogey on the par-three sixth, where she found the water.

She then made bogey on the par-four 16th allowing Ko to come into contention.

The 27-year-old Korean, who was bogey-free in her final round, was able to force a playoff when she birdied the last hole.

It was the fourth straight LPGA tournament that has been decided by a playoff and Ko said she did not overcomplicate her approach to the final round.

“I didn’t have, like, a game plan. I just feel tired the last three days, so I really want to focus on my game,” said Ko.

The high winds made low scoring difficult but she said it had forced her to focus and keep her mind off the leaderboard.

“I played really, really good. It was so windy, was too windy out there, so I thought if I (can) play really well, I could have a chance to win,” she added.

“So I really focused on myself and focused shot by shot on every hole and didn’t look at the scoreboard. I didn’t think about the other players.”

With the win, Ko is projected to move from fifth to first in the Race to the CME Globe.

Now in her sixth season on the LPGA Tour, she has 14 wins including two Major championships.

Ko’s bogey-free 67 featured five birdies, including a long putt at the par-four 18th to tie Lee at 13 under. Lee carded a 71.

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai shot a final-round 70 to finish in sole possession of third place at 10-under 278. South Korea’s Hae Ran-ryu (73) placed fourth at eight under. Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (71), Aditi Ashok of India (73) and Angel Yin (74) tied for fifth at seven under. AFP, REUTERS