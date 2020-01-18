Korda ready for redemption at HSBC tournament

There was only heartbreak for Nelly Korda when she competed at the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship, losing to Michelle Wie when her fellow American made a 45-foot birdie on the final hole to claim a dramatic victory.

Korda, the daughter of tennis professional and 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, channelled that disappointment and went on to capture the LPGA Taiwan Championship later that season.

Her older sister Jessica, 26, is a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

Nelly added two more titles last year and will return to the Sentosa Golf Club seeking to make amends for that near-miss.

She was 10th last year.

World No. 3 Korda said yesterday: "2019 was a special year for me, starting off with my win in Australia and then winning on the Ladies European Tour in France and finally ending the year with a win in Taiwan, and, of course, playing in my first Solheim Cup.

"Here's hoping 2020 will be another great year for me...

"I'm looking forward to competing against the world's best at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, especially having come so close in the past."

The 21-year-old is part of an elite field due at the New Tanjong Course for the US$1.5 million (S$2.02 million) tournament.

The top-ranked Ko Jin-young of South Korea headlines the group alongside her compatriot and defending champion Park Sung-hyun, the world No. 2.

They will be joined by reigning Major champions Lee Jeong-eun (US Women's Open), Hannah Green (PGA Championship) and Hinako Shibuno (British Open).

Ko won the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship.

The top 20 female golfers have all confirmed their attendance at the Feb 27-March 1 event, which is into its 13th edition. Other stars include former world No. 1s Ariya Jutanugarn and Ryu So-yeon.

