Korda 'just went for it' in water hazard

EVIAN-LES-BAINS (France) • Former world No. 1 Nelly Korda had to remove her shoes and socks and stand ankle-deep in water in order to make par.

But the sacrifice was worth it - the other option was to take a drop - as the Tokyo Games gold medallist finished one shot off the first-round lead at the Evian Championship, the fourth Major of the year, on Thursday.

The American, who began her round at the year's penultimate Major on the back nine, chose to wade into the water at the Evian Resort Golf Club after her approach shot at the par-five 18th settled on the pond's edge.

She splashed her third shot onto the fringe of the green and two-putted en route to a seven-under 64 that left her level with Canada's Brooke Henderson and one behind opening-day leader Ayaka Furue of Japan.

It was a shot she had never attempted before and involved her getting down and dirty.

"Never, and I must say, it's very slimy on the bottom. Does not feel very good," said Korda.

"I had a decent chance of getting it out on the green, so I just went for it, and saved par. Better than taking a drop, that's for sure.

"After what has happened this year, I am a lot more chilled on the golf course. I really appreciate being out here and just trying to enjoy it a lot more. Mind you, I don't know if my caddie will agree."

The 23-year-old, who won her first Major at last year's Women's PGA Championship, is on the comeback trail after time out this year following surgery on a blood clot in her arm.

Since returning in June after four months away, the world No. 3 has been rebuilding her form, finishing joint-second at last month's LPGA Meijer Classic.

Furue will hope her love affair at Evian continues as the LPGA rookie tries to fend off her rivals on what is a crowded leaderboard.