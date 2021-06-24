Korda in 'head space' to be a Major champion

LOS ANGELES • Nelly Korda says she had no time to celebrate her victory at last week's Meijer Classic because the third of five Majors this year, the Women's PGA Championship, was right around the corner.

"I didn't get to," she said of being unable to toast her win in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"I had to get right into the mode of getting in the head space of 'it's Major week'."

Korda hopes her win will give her confidence going into the PGA Championship, which starts today at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia and boasts a field that includes all 13 winners on the LPGA Tour this year.

The 22-year-old American is the only two-time winner on the Tour this year, having also won in February at the Gainbridge LPGA event.

She also leads the Tour in scoring average (69.03) and birdies made (180) and says the Atlanta course suits her game.

"It sets up pretty well actually. It's nice to hit driver pretty much off every tee. You have to kind of thread it between a couple of bunkers. There's a lot of bunkers in play this week," said Korda, who is looking for her maiden Major title.

"You have a lot of long irons into greens. Sometimes, par is going to be really good out here, but making sure you take advantage of the par-fives is key as well."

The last 10 Majors have been won by 10 different players, including first-time winners this year, Thai Patty Tavatanakit (ANA Inspiration) and the Philippines' Yuka Saso (US Women's Open).

Defending champion Kim Sei-young set the tournament scoring record of 266 last year en route to her maiden Major and she is aiming to rekindle that winning memory, with just one more title since, the Pelican Women's Championship in November.

"Last year, the memory is really special," the South Korean said.

"In all the tournaments I had regrets. I could have made a better choice or better shots. But after KPMG (the title sponsor here), it wasn't like that. I thought that tournament was the first perfect game."

Brooke Henderson is another one in contention, having captured this tournament in 2016 and also winning earlier this year at the LPGA event in Los Angeles.

The Canadian said: "I've been trending well with my putting over the last few months, putting in some extra work on that. That always needs to show up on Sunday of a Major championship."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 1: StarHub Ch204, midnight