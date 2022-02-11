Koh eager to play with world No. 3 Ko at HSBC Women's World C'ship

Local golfer Koh Sock Hwee will make a record fourth appearance at the HSBC Women's World Championship, after she won the qualifying tournament yesterday.

She carded a three-over 75 in the second round for a two-day total of 148, finishing two clear of compatriot Amanda Tan (74), who has also won the qualifying tournament three times.

National amateur Aloysa Atienza shot an 83 and was third on 158 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Koh, 33, had previously competed at the main tournament in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and said she was thrilled to earn a spot again.

She added: "It means a lot because it's the first really competitive round that I've played in two years, so (I'm) glad to have hung on and sealed the deal.

"This year is a bit more special because we haven't been able to compete the past two years due to Covid-19, so everybody wanted that spot because it's Asia's Major.

"It's a great start for us, because we have home advantage... For me as a pro, it's good to see the gap - how the others prepare for a tournament, what they do during practice round and during the week that separates them from us."

She added that the event is "great for golf", particularly for the women's game here and that aspiring juniors can work towards competing in the event.

The March 3-6 tournament at Sentosa's Tanjong Course will feature an elite field, with nine of the world's top 10 competing, including reigning US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso of Japan.

Other stars include South Koreans Kim Hyo-joo, the defending champion, Ko Jin-young (world No. 1), Park In-bee (No. 4) and Kim Sei-young (No. 5) as well as world No. 8 Minjee Lee, who won her first Major at last July's Evian Championship. But Koh is most looking forward to sharing the course with fan favourite Lydia Ko.

The third-ranked Kiwi star is a former world No. 1 and won last month's Gainbridge LPGA event in Florida.

Koh said: "She's in great form now, and it would be nice to play with her again."

As part of safe management measures, this year's US$1.7 million (S$2.28 million) tournament will be a non-ticketed event.