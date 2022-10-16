Koepka stays in hunt for first LIV title after his 67

JEDDAH - For the better part of two years, Brooks Koepka has not been in the hunt for golf's biggest prizes.

The former world No. 1 has not won since the 2021 Phoenix Open and, in the four Majors in 2022, he finished 55th twice and missed two cuts.

Coming into the LIV Golf Invitational series event in Jeddah, the switch from the PGA Tour had also not appeared to have reinvigorated his game, with just one top-10 finish in five starts.

But the four-time Major champion is firmly in the mix to win his first LIV title after firing a second-round three-under 67 on Saturday to finish on 11-under 129, one shot behind fellow American and leader Peter Uihlein (63).

The leaderboard is tight going into Sunday's final round - Spain's Sergio Garcia (64), who is also seeking his first title since jumping ship to LIV, and South African Charl Schwartzel (67), the winner of the inaugural event in London, are tied third on 131.

Mexican Abraham Ancer (65) and England's Paul Casey (64) are a further stroke behind, while a quartet of players, including LIV's newly crowned individual champion Dustin Johnson, trail the leader by five.

But Koepka hopes he can capitalise on his momentum after two solid rounds, as he attempts to put nearly 20 months of on-and-off fitness problems behind him.

"This is the first time I've played back-to-back weeks since February. So tough to build a rhythm," Koepka said on Friday.

"I could see it coming. I'm very pleased with it, pleased with last week, and you know, hopefully, just put together (rounds)."

He added he was close to undergoing surgery to get to the root of his injury issues, but eventually opted to rehabilitate with gym work.

"Just trying to be healthy, man. I've had quite a few nagging stuff over the year where we weren't sure if we were going to go under the knife or not, and backing off in the gym has helped," the 32-year-old added.

Jeddah is LIV's final individual stroke-play tournament of the season. After Saudi Arabia, the circuit will stage its US$50 million (S$71 million) finale - a team championship event at former United States president Donald Trump's Doral course in Miami from Oct 28-30.

Twelve four-man teams will compete for a US$16 million top prize and the total purse is the richest in the sport's history.

AFP, REUTERS

LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL JEDDAH

