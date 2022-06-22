Koepka, Ancer latest stars to join LIV Series: reports

CONNECTICUT • Brooks Koepka is expected to join the LIV Golf Series and participate in the first event in the United States in Oregon on June 30, according to multiple reports.

Koepka and Mexico's Abraham Ancer are ranked 19th and 20th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) but reportedly will depart the PGA Tour for the LIV in the coming days.

The start-up tour now includes eight of the top 50 in the OWGR, including Koepka's nemesis Bryson DeChambeau (30th).

Ancer withdrew from the US Open last week citing illness.

As friction builds between players and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, 17 players have been suspended from playing in Tour events, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Presumably, Koepka, a four-time Major winner, would be added to the banned list, as would Ancer, 31.

Spain's Jon Rahm, who said he was offered US$400 million (S$553.8 million) to join the LIV, and Ireland's Rory McIlroy, have been vocal in their position against leaving the PGA Tour. But the limited schedule of events and "off course" opportunities are being cited by those who have signed on to the LIV, including Mickelson.

Monahan was scheduled to sit down with players in Connecticut yesterday with a press conference scheduled for today. The Travelers Championship kicks off tomorrow, and Koepka is entered in the event.

ESPN reported the PGA Tour's players advisory council was also meeting yesterday before the Monahan powwow.

Koepka is close friends with Johnson and his brother, Chase, played in the inaugural event in London.

Injuries have slowed Koepka since he was ranked world No. 1 for 47 weeks, recording back-to-back wins at the PGA Championship (2018-19) and US Open (2017-18).

Koepka, 32, who removed "PGA Tour" from his Twitter profile on Monday, said before the US Open that the media was responsible for the uproar over the player exodus to the LIV.

He said then: "I'm ready to play the US Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. The more legs you give (LIV Golf), the more you keep talking about it."

The upstart series, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has plunged the golf world into turmoil. The circuit, which launched in Britain earlier this month, offers some of the richest purses in golf history, with US$25 million on offer at each of its events - roughly double the prize money of other Majors.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE, REUTERS