Ko ready for HSBC push after big win

LOS ANGELES • Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko will head into the April 29-May 2 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore having ended her three-year LPGA title drought in impressive style on Saturday, firing a final-round seven-under 65 to win the Lotte Championship by seven strokes.

The two-time Major champion did not put a foot wrong as she notched her 16th LPGA title but her first since the 2018 Mediheal Championship.

The New Zealander's tournament record 28-under total of 260 at the Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii, put her seven in front of South Korea's Park In-bee (63) and Kim Sei-young (65), Ireland's Leona Maguire (67) and American Nelly Korda (71).

Ko took a one-shot lead over Korda into the final round and pushed her lead to two with a four-foot birdie at the third hole.

She then saved par from the front fringe at the fourth before taking firm control with four birdies in a row from the ninth hole.

The former teen phenomenon, who is a week shy of her 24th birthday, added birdies at Nos. 14 and 17 for good measure.

She admitted that there had been times during her long, highly-scrutinised dry spell that she wondered if the victories would come again.

"There were times that I would think 'Hey, I don't know if I'll ever be back in the winner's circle', she said after snapping her 1,084-day drought between victories.

Ko will be playing again this week at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open before returning to Singapore, where she will seek to win one of the biggest tournaments to have eluded her.

She came closest to winning the HSBC Women's Champions - now the HSBC Women's World Championship - in 2015, when she was second to Park.

That edition coincided with Ko's heyday, playing a part in her holding the No. 1 ranking for 85 straight weeks and equalling Annika Sorenstam's record of shooting 29 consecutive rounds under par.

She became the youngest winner of an LPGA event at 15 years and four months. Now, after near misses at the Gainbridge LPGA and the ANA Inspiration this season, she will enter the Sentosa Golf Club with her doubts alleviated.

Relaxed and smiling throughout much of Saturday's round, Ko was clearly emotional after her final putt dropped.

"I just continued to stick to my game plan, and I think this kind of proves it to myself and that's the biggest thing," she said.

Korda, seeking a second victory of the season after beating Ko by three strokes at the Gainbridge LPGA in February, rued her putting display but she was also content to be the runner-up.

"You never complain finishing second in a tournament," the 22-year-old said.

"Left a lot out there, but Lydia played so well. It was her time."

Yuka Saso of the Philippines, who led after the first two rounds, ended with a 70 to finish tied-sixth on 269.

