Kitayama, ranked 289, takes surprise lead

MIAMI • World No. 289 Kurt Kitayama shot a career-low 64 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead at six under after the first round of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The American has missed the cut in his past five starts, but that did not stop him from posting a low number at the PGA National Resort and Spa's Champion Course, known as a challenging track.

Compatriots Daniel Berger and Chris Kirk, and Slovakian Rory Sabbatini were a stroke behind after shooting five-under 65s.

Kitayama started on the back nine and birdied his first three holes, then recovered from a lone bogey by stringing together four more birdies at the third to sixth holes, the last a 21-foot putt from just off the green.

"Getting off to a start like that helps you relax," Kitayama said. "It takes a little pressure off going into the Bear Trap (No. 15 to 17 holes). For me, starting off that way kind of calms me down."

The 29-year-old has won twice on the European Tour and once on the Asian Tour but is yet to break his PGA Tour duck.

"When you're struggling, I think (there's) just that self-motivation to keep getting better and finding a way to figure it out," said Kitayama. "It's kind of how you've got to keep going."

Berger compiled five birdies, including four on the front nine, during a bogey-free round as last year's Ryder Cup winner showed off his chops as one of the highest-ranked players in the field.

"I felt really comfortable out here and I got some good prep leading up to the week," the world No. 21 Florida native said.

"I came out on Sunday before the tournament and played some golf. It was kind of a mellow week in terms of preparation, and like I said, sleeping in your own bed is always amazing."

Kirk had a wild ride with eight birdies and three bogeys, while the 45-year-old Sabbatini avoided bogey at the PGA National for the first time in his career.

"When I did miss it today, I actually missed it in the right spots... so I managed to save pars with very little stress," said Tokyo Games silver medallist Sabbatini, who carded five birdies.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann, last week's champion at the Genesis Invitational, opened with a 70 and is tied for 45th place.

