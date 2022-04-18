Kim's outlook bright after fifth LPGA Tour title

Updated
Published
4 min ago

HONOLULU • South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo held off Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Lotte Championship by two strokes on Saturday.

The 26-year-old teed off with a three-shot lead and was four up after birdies at the fifth and eighth holes at Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii.

But the 23-year-old Japanese, with birdies at the fourth and 11th, was within one stroke after Kim bogeyed the ninth and 17th.

Kim then missed the fairway at the par-five 18th, her second shot finding the rough.

However, her wedge from the rough rolled within a foot of the cup to leave her with a tap-in for a birdie that all but sealed the win over Shibuno, who was in a greenside bunker.

Kim signed for a one-under 71 and an 11-under total of 277 to notch her fifth LPGA title, a cache that includes her Major victory at the Evian Championship in 2014, before she was a member of the LPGA Tour, and last year's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Said the world No. 13: "There have been ups and downs and I think I am at the up part right now and I feel very proud, a little confident about the future and the outlook looks bright for me and I feel like I can do better moving forward."

Shibuno, the 2019 Women's British Open winner, carded a 70 for 279. South Korea's Choi Hye-jin was alone in third spot on 281 after a 69, with Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa fourth with a 70 for 282.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 18, 2022, with the headline Kim's outlook bright after fifth LPGA Tour title. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top