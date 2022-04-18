Kim's outlook bright after fifth LPGA Tour title

HONOLULU • South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo held off Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Lotte Championship by two strokes on Saturday.

The 26-year-old teed off with a three-shot lead and was four up after birdies at the fifth and eighth holes at Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii.

But the 23-year-old Japanese, with birdies at the fourth and 11th, was within one stroke after Kim bogeyed the ninth and 17th.

Kim then missed the fairway at the par-five 18th, her second shot finding the rough.

However, her wedge from the rough rolled within a foot of the cup to leave her with a tap-in for a birdie that all but sealed the win over Shibuno, who was in a greenside bunker.

Kim signed for a one-under 71 and an 11-under total of 277 to notch her fifth LPGA title, a cache that includes her Major victory at the Evian Championship in 2014, before she was a member of the LPGA Tour, and last year's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Said the world No. 13: "There have been ups and downs and I think I am at the up part right now and I feel very proud, a little confident about the future and the outlook looks bright for me and I feel like I can do better moving forward."

Shibuno, the 2019 Women's British Open winner, carded a 70 for 279. South Korea's Choi Hye-jin was alone in third spot on 281 after a 69, with Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa fourth with a 70 for 282.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS