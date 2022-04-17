Kim still up by three after patchy play

HONOLULU • Kim Hyo-joo endured an up-and-down third round on Friday, but still maintained her three-shot lead at the Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

The 26-year-old South Korean shot an even-par 72 at Hoakalei Country Club to sit at 10-under 206 heading into the final round.

The United States' Brianna Do and Japan's Hinako Shibuno are tied for second at seven under. Do carded a five-under 67, matching the best score of the day, while Shibuno posted a 68.

South Korea's Lee So-mi and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow both shot 69s to share fourth place at six under.

American Megan Khang (67) and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn (73) sit at five under, tied for sixth. China's Liu Ruixin (67), South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai (70) and South Koreans Choi Hye-jin (72) and An Na-rin (73) share eighth place at four under.

Kim had 11 pars and two bogeys in her first 13 holes on Friday, but birdies on the par-four 14th hole and the par-five 18th allowed her to pull back to par for the round.

She said of the closing birdie: "It was very important because it was a matter of over par or not. I had a chance at the 16th hole but I missed, so I was a little angry. Now I feel much better since I made a birdie on the last hole."

The four-time LPGA Tour winner said looking ahead to the final round: "I think it will be windy (on Saturday), too. I think I'll keep trying to put more on the green. I was sad that I missed a lot of birdie putts (on Friday). I hope to make a lot of chances (on Saturday)."

Do, a 32-year-old veteran who has never made the top 10 of an LPGA Tour event, birdied her first three holes and finished with six birdies and one bogey. "I've been working to retool my swing a little bit to make it more reliable under pressure and kind of simplifying it and making more efficient," she said. "It's kind of working."

Shibuno, who won the Women's British Open in 2019, got off to a slow start, making par on each hole of the front nine. She then birdied holes 10, 11, 14 and 17 to cap a bogey-free round.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand is tied for 33rd - just as she was after the second round - a 73 leaving her at one over.

The 10th edition of the event is being played at Hoakalei for the first time. It was held at Kapolei Golf Club last year following eight years at Ko Olina Golf Club, both also on Oahu.

LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

