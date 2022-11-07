Kim’s rise may spark Asian wave as Pak once did for women’s golf

A comment by Jordan Spieth, arguably one of the most articulate and thoughtful athletes on the PGA Tour, was probably lost amidst the noise that has been surrounding the professional game in recent months. It was prophetic and if proven true, may well be a game changer for Asian golf.

During the CJ Cup in South Carolina recently, the three-time Major champion was asked about Korean phenomenon Kim Joo-hyung, who has achieved instant stardom by sandwiching a stunning pair of PGA Tour victories with a standout Presidents Cup debut at Quail Hollow that International Team captain Trevor Immelman hailed Kim as “a tremendous gift to our sport.”

Spieth somewhat likened the rapid rise of the 20-year-old to the Korean wave of success on the LPGA Tour, which began over two decades ago, and was coincidentally sparked by another 20-year-old back then. Pak Se-ri, a World Golf Hall of Famer, has for long been credited for changing the face of women’s golf with her brilliance, charm and spectacular emergence during the late 1990s which drove Korean women to driving ranges and subsequently dominate on the LPGA Tour.

“Got an unbelievably bright future as a lot of these young Koreans,” Spieth said of Kim during The CJ Cup, which was launched as Korea’s lone PGA Tour event in 2017 but has since been staged in the United States due to the challenges of Covid-19.

“Seems like right now, you have this progression that you’ve seen on the LPGA Tour over the last 10 years is starting to happen on the PGA TOUR, with young and talented Korean players that are coming out and not afraid to win at an early age. Si-woo (Kim) might be one of the most talented individuals in the game of golf and it’s always been fun to watch him play. So I think the future’s really bright.”

As of Nov 1, three Koreans – Kim Joo-hyung (15th), Im Sung-jae (20th) and Lee Kyoung-hoon (35th) – are ranked inside the world’s top 50. Kim Si-woo, a three-time PGA Tour winner including being the youngest Players Championship winner in 2017, is ranked 73rd. Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, who has long been Asia’s top-ranked golfer, sits in 19th position and appeared in the Presidents Cup alongside the Korean quartet.

Whether Kim Joo-hyung’s meteoric ascend, which has caught the eye of the likes of Rory McIlroy, will create a new momentum for the men’s game in South Korea and across Asia, as Pak once did for women’s golf, is yet to be seen but there are parallels and early indication to suggest another boom may well occur in the Far East.

The first two LPGA tournaments which Pak won in 1998 were amazingly Major championships and of historic proportions. When she claimed the LPGA Championship, she was only 20 and some six weeks later, she became the youngest US Women’s Open champion. In contrast, Kim Joo-hyung’s two titles on the PGA Tour may not be Major wins but he earned his place in the history books by becoming the second youngest golfer ever to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21, and was even younger than a certain Tiger Woods in doing so.

“It’s crazy,” said Kim Joo-hyung of his life-changing wins.

“Beating Tiger is, I mean, it’s amazing for me. I’ve just got to keep playing well and hopefully I’ll have a lot more in the bag. I mean, I’m playing on the PGA Tour as a 20-year-old. I’m a five-year-old at Disneyland for sure.”

Kim Joo-hyung’s exploits have seen TV ratings in South Korea enjoying spikes. When he won the Shriners Children’s Open in October, ratings were up in comparison to other Korean male winners and JTBC Digital’s – the Tour’s media partner – viewership registered record figures, while the re-airing of the final round action posted the highest viewership ever among all other re-airs from the past two seasons.

In short, Kim Joo-hyung was moving the needle in South Korea, and broadcasters believe the popularity gap between the men and women’s golf was narrowing.

More importantly, Kim Joo-hyung is also moving his peers with his infectious personality and charisma, aside from a terrific knack for winning.