Kim Hyo-joo strolls to victory at The Ascendant LPGA

LOS ANGELES – South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo strolled to a wire-to-wire victory at The Ascendant LPGA in Texas on Sunday, shooting a two-under 69 to win by four strokes.

The 28-year-old world No. 7 had opened up a commanding five-shot lead after Saturday’s third round at The Colony in Dallas and never looked in danger of surrendering that cushion on Sunday to win for the first time since April 2022.

“I do feel like there is a weight off (your) shoulders,” Kim said. “Obviously, the season isn’t over yet but I think just with the disappointment that I’ve had... at this point in the season is gone.”

Kim reached the turn at one under for the round, 12 under overall, after two birdies and one bogey on the front nine.

A bogey on the 11th dropped her back to 11 under, but two more birdies on the 14th and 17th holes ensured victory by four shots with a 13-under aggregate of 271.

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines and Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul shared second place on nine under.

Pagdanganan and Atthaya both shot six-under 65s to close.

Pagdanganan’s final round included six birdies on the back nine but the 25-year-old from Quezon City was unable to close the gap on leader Kim.

“Short game is pretty much everything in this sport, so I’ve been just putting in more time with chipping, putting, everything around the green,” Pagdanganan said.

“I really can say that the last two weeks that’s kind of what saved my game. I wouldn’t say my ball striking was A-plus. It was good enough, but I still missed a couple of greens. My short game has been my saving grace I would say for the last two weeks.”

Atthaya was similarly impressive down the stretch, making five birdies in her final seven holes to march up the leaderboard.

“Golfers have ups and downs, and ups (being) really up and down (being) really down,” Atthaya said. “I’m so grateful that it’s happened (for me) this year.

“I’m just 20 and it’s just my second year on tour. I can learn a lot from this year. Just being in contention this week, it really means a lot to me. Obviously it boosts the confidence more and more.”

Australia’s Sarah Kemp finished fourth on eight under after a closing 69, while Lexi Thompson was alone in fifth on seven under after a one-under 70.

Thompson’s final round came as she prepares to play on the men’s PGA Tour in Las Vegas next week, when the American star believes she will need to make significant improvements in all areas in Nevada.

Asked which part of her game she needed to work on, Thompson replied: “Everything really. My ball striking, I’ll definitely need my top game going into next week.” AFP, REUTERS