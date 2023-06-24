Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy share lead as Rory McIlroy climbs at Travelers Championship

NEW YORK – Keegan Bradley birdied five straight holes in a seven-under 63 on Friday to join Denny McCarthy atop the leaderboard at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship, where Rory McIlroy was among those in the mix.

McCarthy, who led by two after a 10-under first-round 60, followed up with a five-under 65 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Bradley then blistered the back nine to join him on 15-under 125 – a 36-hole course record – rolling in five straight birdies from the 12th through the 16th.

“Felt like I could make every putt I looked at,” he said. “I was just reading them really good. When you’re putting good everything feels easy and it’s automatic.”

McCarthy shook off a bogey at the second hole, where he missed the green, carding six birdies the rest of the way.

He said it was “nice” to post the 36-hole course record, but remained focused on claiming a first PGA Tour title.

“Golf tournaments aren’t 36 holes unfortunately, so I know there is still a lot of golf left,” he insisted.

McCarthy and Bradley – who played through afternoon showers – were two strokes clear of Chez Reavie, who carded a 63 for 127. Eric Cole shot a 65 for 129 while Zac Blair (65) and Adam Scott (68) were tied at 130 as the course again yielded a bevy of low scores.