Justin Thomas: Packed stretch of tough events between Majors not ideal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Justin Thomas during the opening ceremony for the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 14.

LOS ANGELES – Fans are about to see a lot more of the PGA Tour’s star players.

The Masters kicked off a stretch of two Major championships and three signature events in a six-week stretch that culminates with the PGA Championship from May 14-17.

The RBC Heritage is played this week in its traditional post-Masters slot, and the newly added Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral in early May makes for a more congested part of the calendar.

Justin Thomas, speaking to reporters on Tuesday before he attempts to defend his RBC Heritage title, said it’s “not how (he) would prefer to draw it up”.

“The season is important,” he said.

“Obviously it’s very important for your FedExCup standing, how your season is going, getting into events... whatever it may be. But Majors are kind of what guys will generally build their schedule off of, of what they need to do to prepare for a Major...

“Going to very difficult courses into a Major I don’t think is probably how it would be drawn up for a lot of guys, but it’s one of those things that it’s obviously – we’ve had some changes and probably will continue to see in the next, I don’t know, couple years.”

Thomas was alluding to the expected changes to the sport’s calendar being planned by the PGA Tour and the Future Competition Committee.

Instead of eight or nine “signature events” with elevated purses, fixed fields and no cuts, the tour is looking into a two-track system that would ensure the best players are playing similar schedules of 21-26 events over the course of the season. A lower track would feature tournaments that help less-accomplished players qualify for the upper tier.

As it stands now, the PGA Tour’s elite are expected to play the Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, the Cadillac at the “Blue Monster” and the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in the run-up to the PGA Championship, the second Major of the year.

“It is tough, but I mean, at least for me, I’ve found that using (Monday) as just a day off helps,” Thomas added. “We stay Sunday night, just drive here yesterday and just take the day off. I came and saw my physio and hung out, but just really need a day of rest and to decompress and kind of get back to it today has been a pretty decent recipe for me the last however many years.” REUTERS