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‘Just be you’: Tom Kim reveals Tiger Woods text that inspired him to gold

Tom Kim after winning the Asian Games men’s golf gold in Aichi, Japan, on Oct 3.

NAGOYA – Asian Games golf champion Tom Kim revealed he was inspired by a message from Tiger Woods before his sparkling final round in Nagoya.

“Just be you. Nothing more, nothing less,” read the text, South Korea’s gold-medal winner Kim told reporters.

It helped him conquer all the pressure and nerves as he shot a superb six-under round of 64 on Oct 3 to clinch the title – and an exemption from military service in South Korea.

Kim and Woods were already acquainted before they forged a friendship on the indoor league simulator golf team founded by Woods.

Asked by reporters if he had texted the 15-time Major winner back, Kim said: “No, I haven’t. But I think I will send him a photo of me biting my gold medal.”

Kim was visibly relieved at getting over the line when he rolled home the final putt, letting out a yell and shouting, “Come on!”

He described the tension of trying to secure a gold medal as totally different to normal tournament golf.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” said the world No. 32, who dashed across 14 time zones to play in the Asian Games after the Presidents Cup last weekend.

“I’m just glad it’s over. This day was the longest day I think I’ve ever had in my life.

“At a tour event it is not as if you would feel tension every day from Thursday to Sunday,” Kim said.

“But this week I was nervous from start to finish.

“I told myself this would be the longest week of my life. And once I had that in mind, I was able to keep my composure.”

Able-bodied South Korean males are usually required to perform between 18 months and two years of military service before the age of 28.

But the Seoul government rewards Asian Games gold medals and Olympic medals of any colour with an exemption, meaning they will carry out just four weeks of light basic training instead.

The 24-year-old Kim can now keep his blossoming career on track, having already won four times on the PGA Tour.

He was downcast in Paris in 2024 after letting the chance of an Olympic medal slip away on the final day.

Kim said his next target was the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

“With the Olympics being in the United States, I will feel pretty comfortable there,” Kim said.

“My next goal is to win an Olympic gold medal.” AFP