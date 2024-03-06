Jon Rahm says golf rankings not a ‘good system’ after LIV pulls out

HONG KONG – Masters champion John Rahm said on March 6 that the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) was not a “good system” after LIV Golf formally withdrew its application to join.

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman had sent a letter to players a day earlier, saying the breakaway circuit had ended its efforts to be accepted for world rankings recognition.

“We have made significant efforts to fight for you and ensure your accomplishments are recognised within the existing ranking system,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us.

“It’s now clear that the best way forward for LIV and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system.”

He also called for an independent ranking system that recognises how the game is “expanding and modernising”.

The OWGR, whose rankings are used to decide exemptions into golf’s four Majors, denied LIV Golf’s bid last October.

“I’m going to go back to what I said two years ago. I didn’t think it was a good system back then,” Rahm said ahead of LIV Hong Kong, which begins on March 8.

“If anything, the more time goes on, the more it proves to be wrong,” added the Spaniard, who left the PGA Tour for LIV only in December and is still ranked world No. 3.

LIV and PGA Tour players compete against each other at Majors, with many LIV players having earned their way into the fields at golf’s four top events based on previous achievements.

But they could one day be left out as they are not earning world ranking points.

The Majors can make exceptions and issue their own invitations, as has been done in 2024 with Joaquin Niemann – arguably the hottest player, having won two out of three LIV tournaments this season.

He won the Australian Open in December to a British Open place and has been given special invitations into the Masters in April and the PGA Championship in May.

“Now they’ve given one player a chance, before you know it there will be a solution,” added Rahm.

“I think it’s opening the door slightly. If anybody in this world doesn’t think ‘Joaco’ (Niemann) deserves to be in the top 10 or doesn’t know that he’s a top player in the world, I don’t know what game you’re watching.”

With LIV Golf players getting no points from the circuit’s 54-hole events, many of the big names that defected from the PGA Tour have tumbled down the rankings.

Only four of LIV’s 54-player roster are in this week’s OWGR top 50, led by Rahm.

Fellow Major champion Bryson DeChambeau said it was incumbent on everyone running the game to find common ground, saying: “We should focus on having the best players in the Majors.

“All the governing bodies, come together, sit down and figure this out. Because we need to do this for the fans.”

Some leading PGA Tour players agreed that something needed to be done.

“I think that there has been so much uncertainty and change in the last couple years that it’s inevitable that things need to be updated or changed,” said world No. 6 Patrick Cantlay.

Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick thinks the OWGR does not represent the entirety of the game and that he does not pay attention to the rankings anymore. AFP, REUTERS