Jon Rahm rested, ready for The Open

HOYLAKE, England - The Masters champion is back from a break and eager to chase the Claret Jug this weekend at The Open, in Hoylake, England.

Jon Rahm, whose triumph at Augusta in April marked his second career major (he also won the 2021 US Open), begins his quest at Royal Liverpool Golf Club among a group that includes Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. The threesome tee off at 9.59am ET on Thursday (9.59pm Singapore time).

McIlroy won the last time The Open was held at Royal Liverpool (2014) and won the Scottish Open last week.

Meanwhile, Rahm was recharging.

“When we did the schedule early in the year, we did purposefully have this three-week break,” he said on Tuesday.

“We knew it was gonna be a lot going into this, and then afterwards we have the playoffs... Ryder Cup, Spanish Open. A lot of golf to play after this so we needed to have a little bit of time to rest - we all need it.”

And Rahm’s family was certainly among the reasons.

“It was nice to be at home and be Dad for a change without having to think about golf for a few weeks.”

Rahm’s best finish at The Open was a tie for third in 2021 before finishing T34 last year.

As for the course, the 17th hole is drawing particular interest. The short par 3 is set up to be unforgiving if a player misses the green, but Rahm embraces the challenge.

“This time, they made a really difficult turtle shell par 3,” Rahm said.

“If you hit a good shot (and) put it on the green, you have a clear look at birdie; if you miss the green, you have a clear look at bogey.”

He said it’s hard to really define whether the change was the right thing to do.

“I would say it’s fair because it’s unfair to everybody.”