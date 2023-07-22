Jon Rahm leaps into British Open contention with third-round 63

HOYLAKE, England – Jon Rahm knew Saturday was “moving day” at the 151st British Open Championship. And with one sterling round of golf, the Spaniard moved from the middle of the pack to joint second place.

Rahm made an 11-foot birdie putt at No. 18 to cap off an eight-under-par 63 in the third round of the Open, vaulting the reigning Masters champion to six-under 207 for the championship at the soggy Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

The Spaniard, who was in danger of missing the cut at one stage on Friday, played a bogey-free round and heated up on the back nine by shooting a six-under 30. His 63 was the lowest Major round of his career, but also the lowest round at an Open hosted at Royal Liverpool.

Rahm was left frustrated by the brutality of Royal Liverpool’s 82 bunkers during his first round and four short missed puts in his second as he sneaked into the weekend at two over par. But he showed his class on a day when low scoring has been aided by heavy overnight rain softening up the course.

The world No. 3 picked up six shots in his final nine holes to ramp up the pressure on unheralded leader Brian Harman, who bogeyed his first hole to drop to nine under, and pull Rahm within three and level with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who hit one under.

Harman will also have to cope with raucous support behind Fleetwood, who hails from Southport, just 48 kilometres from Hoylake, and is aiming to become the first Englishman to lift the Claret Jug since Nick Faldo in 1992.

“I was playing well, I was making good swings out there,” Rahm said.

“It was just the first two rounds, I never really carried the momentum I needed. Missed a couple of key putts throughout the first 36 holes and didn’t really give myself the best chance to get myself in contention. I’m relieved that today was the complete opposite.”

Rahm was one under through eight holes when he sank a 22-foot birdie putt at the par-three ninth hole. That kicked off a string of four straight birdies, including roughly four-foot putts at the par-four 11th and 12th holes after dialled-in approaches.

He added birdies at the par-five 15th and par-five 16th, the latter coming on a 33 1/2-foot putt after he missed the fairway.

“That’s one of those bonus putts, right? It was a bit more speed than I would have liked, but somehow it found the hole and it was a key position,” Rahm said.