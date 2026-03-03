Jon Rahm: DP World Tour ‘extorting players’ with 6-event requirement

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Team Europe's Jon Rahm celebrates with the trophy during the presentation after winning the 2025 Ryder Cup.

– Jon Rahm issued a fiery explanation on March 3 as to why he was not among the eight LIV Golf players who signed waivers to compete on the DP World Tour.

Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig and Elvis Smylie all agreed to the terms set out by the DP World Tour (DPWT), formerly known as the European Tour.

The players had to agree to pay any pending fines, compete in a prescribed minimum of DPWT tournaments and drop pending appeals.

Rahm said those conditions amount to “extorting players like myself”.

He owes the DPWT a fine of between US$2 million (S$2.56 million) and US$3 million, according to various media reports. Rahm added that the DPWT would require him to enter six of its events, two of which it would choose.

“I don’t know what game they’re trying to play right now,” Rahm said.

“But it just seems like, in a way, they’re using us to (capitalise on) our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer...

“It’s just, in a way, they’re extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game. So I don’t like the situation and I’m not going to agree to that.

“Now, I did tell them, funny enough, lower that to four events, like the minimum says, and I’ll sign tonight. They haven’t agreed to that. I just refuse to play six events. I don’t want to, and that’s not what the rules say.

“I just don’t like the situation. I think we should be able to freely play where we want and have the choice to play where we want and not be dictated what we do. Especially myself. I can’t speak for others, only myself.

“I’ve always committed to play the minimum requirement (on the DPWT), and I think I’ve played four events, including the Spanish Open, every year except one as a pro, and I commit to do that. That’s not going to change. I still fully intend to do that.”

If Rahm sticks to his position, he would be ineligible to compete for the European team at the 2027 Ryder Cup in Limerick, Ireland. He has been part of the European squad for the past four competitions, winning the title three times while compiling a 9-5-3 record.

Hatton made himself eligible by agreeing to the DPWT’s terms.

“I’ll gladly pay my way to go on the Ryder Cup, not have to pay to still be a member of the DP World Tour and fulfil a commitment that I’m fully willing to commit,” Rahm said. REUTERS