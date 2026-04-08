Jon Rahm confident of playing 2027 Ryder Cup and DP World Tour

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Spain's Jon Rahm hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during a Masters practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 7, 2026 .

AUGUSTA – Jon Rahm says he is confident he will play in the 2027 Ryder Cup and on the DP World Tour in September, despite a dispute with the European circuit over fines.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, the two-time reigning LIV Golf season champion who is seeking his third Major title at this week’s Masters, said on April 7 that he remains in talks with the DP World Tour about more than US$3 million (S$3.8 million) in accumulated fines for playing events in the Saudi-backed rival series.

“We keep talking about the DP World Tour and trying to figure out a solution that works best. I didn’t think that going the legal route and going to court was good for anybody,” Rahm said on April 7.

“I have faith in us and the DP World Tour. We’re going to find a good solution for both of us.”

Rahm, the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters champion, dropped an appeal against the fines in March but refuses to pay, leaving his Ryder Cup and DP World Tour status in doubt.

Rahm said he was confident he would be able to play in the 2027 Ryder Cup for Europe at Ireland’s Adare Manor and compete in DP World Tour events in September, after the LIV Golf campaign.

For now, Rahm said he is not sure he could play a DP World Tour event until the matter is resolved.

“I truly don’t know. I’m not planning to play until September. So that’s a bit of a positive. If I were unable right now, it doesn’t matter,” Rahm said.

“We keep talking to them and we keep trying to negotiate. I have given in quite a bit in a few things.

“We’re going to work it out. It’s going to work out. The DP World Tour is doing what they need to do and following the channels they need to follow, but I’m confident this will be sorted out before I tee it up in September.”

Rahm tees off on April 9 in his 10th Masters start coming off a LIV Hong Kong title in March and runner-up efforts in South Africa, Adelaide and Riyadh plus a two-week break before Augusta.

“Happy to have two weeks off in this time and kind of reassure that what I’ve been working on is the right things,” Rahm said.

Rahm said he spent much of his three-month winter break working on swing adjustments.

“Having the time off was really nice. Over the three months, I could definitely think about what I could improve on,” he said.

“I did a lot of good work and I think that set the base for how I’ve played this year.”

Meanwhile, Cameron Young said that his recent rise up the golf rankings has shown that he can put himself in a position to win Major honours – but it has not changed his life.

Young heads into the Masters at a career-high world No. 3 after his win at The Players Championship in March for his second PGA Tour triumph. The first came last August in Greensboro.

With two top-10 Masters showings in the past three years and second place at the 2022 British Open, Young feels comfortable among the sport’s elite as he chases a first Major title.

“I have no idea what the stats would say, but I feel like I’ve played really consistent golf over the course of almost the last year really,” Young said.

“It has been a long road to get to No. 3. I spent a lot of time between 15 and 20 over the course of the last few years and then had a big dip (at) the beginning of last year.

“So it has really been kind of a long march back up and to finally be, for the first time in my career, a top-10 player in the world is pretty cool – never mind top-five.

“It’s where I want to be. I feel like the golf I’ve played over the last year has really been good proof of that.” AFP