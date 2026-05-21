Jon Rahm commits to rare Scottish Open appearance

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Jon Rahm of Spain acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship.

LONDON – Jon Rahm will be returning to play in the Scottish Open for the first time since 2022, an additional tournament requirement that will clear the way for his participation in the Ryder Cup in 2027.

The Spaniard had been in a dispute with the DP World Tour, relating to his association with LIV. Rahm, 31, is one of LIV’s brightest stars and best paid athletes, having finished in the top 10 in 31 of his last 32 LIV events and earning an estimated US$350 million since making his departure from the PGA for LIV in 2023.

LIV’s recent troubles with funding have left several of their best players interested in defecting back to the PGA or to DPWT, though Rahm, thus far, has remained firm in his commitment to LIV.

The product of Spain is required to compete in four tournaments to maintain his status with the DP World Tour and be able to compete in premier events such as the Ryder Cup.

But the DP World Tour earlier this year made an offer to LIV golfers to clear the way for them to compete on the circuit without incurring fines and requiring releases: compete in an extra two events. Rahm and the DP World Tour eventually negotiated a different requirement: Rahm would only need to play one additional event.

Rahm’s participation in the Scottish Open will count as his fifth.

DPWT issued a statement earlier in May about Rahm’s status.

“The DP World Tour and Jon Rahm have come to an agreement on conditional releases to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the remainder of the 2026 season,” the tour said.

“This involves payment of all outstanding fines accrued from 2024 to date, along with participation in agreed DP World Tour tournaments (outside the majors) in the remainder of the 2026 season.”

There had been some speculation that the Scottish Open, as an event co-hosted by the DPWT and the PGA, could affect Rahm’s status with the PGA. But a Tuesday report in GolfMagic indicated that despite its benefits to the winner – including a two-year exemption and 500 FedEx Cup points –- the PGA had made clear that Rahm would remain ineligible for PGA membership even with a win.

Yet on the heels of an outstanding showing at the PGA Championship, where Rahm finished in a tie for second, him competing against some of the best golfers in the world is a tantalizing prospect for fans of golf. REUTERS