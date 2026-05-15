Jon Rahm apologises after hitting volunteer with divot at PGA C’ship

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Jon Rahm reacts to his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship.

NEWTON SQUARE, United States - Jon Rahm apologised to a volunteer at the PGA Championship after hitting him with a divot on the seventh hole in the first round at Aronimink on May 14.

The two-time major winner from Spain intended to make an air swing in frustration after a poor shot but instead dug out a patch of grass that flew into the air and struck the volunteer.

“I got a flier on my second shot that went long. It’s not a good spot,” Rahm said.

“Just out of frustration, I tried to make an air swing, just over the grass, and I wasn’t looking, took a divot, and unfortunately, I hit a volunteer.”

Rahm rushed over to apologise after the lump of grass struck the man in the shoulder and face.

“Unfortunately it hit him in the shoulder and then the face, which I couldn’t feel any worse. That’s why I was there apologising.”

Rahm intends to make amends with a further gesture.

“I need to somehow track him down to give him a present because that’s inexcusable. and for something that could be completely avoidable,” Rahm said.

“Whether it was my intention or not, it was just not good.”

Rahm, who began his round on the back nine, went on to make bogey on the seventh hole but followed with birdies at eight and nine to shoot a one-under 69. AFP