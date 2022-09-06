Johnson wins his first LIV event

NEW YORK - Dustin Johnson rattled in a monster eagle putt at the first play-off hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational Boston event, upstaging the raft of newcomers to the breakaway circuit.

The former world No. 1 emerged triumphant from a three-way play-off that also featured Chile's Joaquin Niemann and India's Anirban Lahiri, both making their debuts in the controversial Saudi-backed series. All three finished 54 holes at The International Golf Club on 15 under.

World No. 2 and reigning British Open champion, Cameron Smith, finished a shot back on 14-under on his LIV debut, tying for fourth with England's Lee Westwood, who charged into contention with an eight-under 62 but bogeyed his last hole to miss the play-off.

Johnson carded a five-under 65 on Sunday, his sixth birdie of the day at the 13th putting him atop the leaderboard at 15 under.

He would not make another birdie, however, needing par saves at the par-three 17th and 18th to make the play-off.

Johnson did not hold back on his play-off putt, sending it racing up the hill. The ball hesitated when it hit the lip, then hit the back edge of the cup and bounced in.

"Yeah, it was going a little fast, but it was a good line," said the first American winner since LIV debuted in June. The two-time Major champion felt the 18th "owed me one" after his second shot in regulation ended up in the underbrush alongside the giant scoreboard behind the green.

Lahiri, who carded a final round six-under 64, could have sealed the win at his final hole of regulation, the 18th, where his six-foot eagle putt circled the cup but did not drop.

Niemann booked his play-off spot with his fifth birdie of regulation at the 18th. But his tee shot in the play-off hit a fan before settling in the right rough, and he was in a greenside bunker from there.

Johnson, who finished eighth in the inaugural LIV Golf event in London, fourth in Portland and third at Bedminster, pocketed the US$4 million (S$5.6 million) first prize along with US$750,000 as his share of the team first prize.

The massive purses, along with the huge signing bonuses to top players, have the established PGA Tour and DP World Tour scrambling to retain their talent.

The PGA Tour has banned all players who tee it up in LIV even as it moves to create more lucrative events on its own circuit.

Despite the critics - and increasing bad blood between LIV defectors and PGA Tour stalwarts - Johnson said he was happy to be a part of what he sees as an exciting new venture.

The 38-year-old added that the money on the line made for plenty of competitive tension, despite the freewheeling atmosphere. "Especially with that cheque that you get - you can feel it," Johnson said.

Compatriot Pat Perez also had a succinct answer for critics who say that LIV's tournaments amount to exhibitions. "Exhibition matches don't pay US$4.75 million," he added.

