John Daly expresses interest in Ryder Cup role

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

John Daly lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship 2025.

LOS ANGELES – Two-time Major winner John Daly has an idea to correct the biggest regret of his golf career – United States captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

He said he would like to be a part of the US team in any capacity, up to and including a captain role.

“I’d love to see it, put my input in, and hopefully help the guys,” Daly said in an interview with Hard Rock Bet.

“I think it’d be an experience for me that I’ve always dreamed of doing ever since I won the PGA Championship in 1991.”

Despite his success as a player, Daly never put together consistent enough stretches to earn a spot on the United States team.

Daly as captain would be a must-see moment for the team-fashion choices alone. Adding intrigue to the idea is that the next Ryder Cup will take place in Ireland.

“My ancestors are from Cork,” he said. “I’d love to be a captain one day, but that ain’t never going to happen. But Tiger (Woods) would be an unbelievable captain. I would love to be a co-captain or just be a part of it somehow.

“I feel like I should have been on two teams, but it just didn’t happen. I didn’t play good enough, so I didn’t get on them. But to be a part of the Ryder Cup would be something I would love to do, whether it’s a co-captain or just be a part of it.”

Daly was riveted this past summer when the United States struggled against Europe then nearly rallied to win the Ryder Cup during singles matches on the final day.

“They were just a point away with the last three groups from really getting back and maybe winning it,” he added. “It would have been the most incredible comeback. It made the last round – the singles matches – made the tournament for us anyway, to even come back the way we did.”

As for strategies, Daly was clear on a few points.

“Well, I just don’t think you should put a long hitter with a shorter hitter,” he said. “I think your shorter hitters that we have, that I’ve always seen, are grinders, and I’d rather be feeding off a guy that’s hitting as far as I am. Especially in an alternate shot.

“They’re going to be a little behind some of the guys, but if you take Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, they’re not the longest hitters in the world, but man, they got it going when they played the alternate shots.” REUTERS