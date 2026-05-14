Jim Furyk wants long-term US Ryder blueprint, maybe role for Tiger Woods

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Jim Furyk talks with reporters after a press conference prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026.

NEWTOWN SQUARE – Jim Furyk said on May 13 he wants a long-term blueprint for United States success in the Ryder Cup, with the 2027 American captain also seeing a possible role next year for Tiger Woods.

Furyk, the 2018 US captain in a Ryder Cup loss in France, was handed the captain’s role by the PGA of America last month.

Woods had been considered for the job but the 15-time Major winner has taken a break from golf while undergoing treatment after facing DUI charges from a March car crash.

“We haven’t spoken yet,” Furyk said of Woods. “Out of courtesy and for him, his family, and I know maybe a road to health, I haven’t reached out, but I will. Definitely.”

Woods could have a role with the 2027 team, he added.

“We’ll see where that role may fall. In the past, he has kind of taken a backseat and maybe served as an advisor. I enjoyed serving as a vice captain with him a number of times. He brought a lot to the team room, a lot of knowledge and a lot of experience.”

Furyk, who turned 56 on Tuesday, spoke at Aronimink on the eve of the PGA Championship and only miles from where he grew up.

The Americans, who have lost 11 of the past 15 Cups, will try to win in Europe for the first time since 1993 when they face Luke Donald’s trophy holders next year at Adare Manor in Ireland.

“When I look at my job, it’s really to create a culture, a chemistry amongst them, and put them in positions where they can be really successful,” Furyk said.

“We want to go over there and win on foreign soil, something we haven’t done in a long time. It’s not going to be easy. We have to scratch and claw, but I think we have the talent to be able to do that.

“Then I really look at it from a long-term perspective. We need to create a blueprint. We need to create more continuity for our players and our future captains.”

Since making his debut as a player in 1997, Furyk has been in 14 consecutive Cups as US player, assistant captain and captain.

He said some captains had not been put in a strong place to succeed, noting Tom Watson in a 2014 loss at Gleneagles that led to the creation of a Ryder Cup board to better prepare American teams.

“I’m not going to point a finger at anyone. We’re all in this together, from the PGA of America to Team USA to our captains to our players,” Furyk added.

“But I believe we had a vision in ‘14 that got us to a certain point. I just don’t think we evolved along the way. We probably could have done a better job together creating a better team atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, the PGA Championship is not considering playing the event outside the United States or moving off its current May date, PGA of America officials said on May 13.

On the eve of the 108th PGA Championship, PGA of America chief executive officer Terry Clark and chief championships officer Kerry Haigh crushed any notion of such changes.

Regarding venues beyond US borders, Clark said the event’s identity involves plenty of American courses.

“I don’t see that being a real focus as far as right now. It’s not something I really looked at,” he said. “I never say never because we’re always trying to improve, but I wouldn’t put that as high priority at this point.”

There has been talk about moving the PGA Championship back to August almost since it shifted from there to May in 2019, but Clark said sponsors and telecasters like May just fine.

Haigh noted the tournament no longer faces the scorching summer temperatures or thunderstorms that caused delays in the August window.

“It’s certainly a lot more temperate, a lot more enjoyable for spectators and the experience for everyone involved,” he said. “May is a great date. We like the May date and it seems to be working very well.” AFP, REUTERS