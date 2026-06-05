Jennifer Kupcho seizes slim lead in golf’s US Women's Open at Riviera

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Jennifer Kupcho hits a second shot on the eighteenth hole during the first round of the US Women's Open at Riviera Country Club.

LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Kupcho made a hot start in firing a five-under-par 66 for a one-shot lead in the first round of the US Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club on June 4.

Kupcho, trying to reverse her US Open fortunes after missing the cut the past three years, opened with three straight birdies on the Los Angeles course, which hosts the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational and will be the venue for Olympic golf at the 2028 Summer Games.

The American finished with seven birdies and two bogeys and a one-shot lead over South Korean Kim Sei-young.

“I was hitting the ball well today, also rolling the ball really well with the putter,” Kupcho said. “So seeing a lot of things fall definitely helped with the confidence with my putter.”

Kupcho, vying for a second major title to go with her 2022 Chevron Championship, said she felt “at home” at Riviera, where her length off the tee is a distinct advantage.

“It’s kind of a ball-striker’s paradise, just hit it down the fairway, hit it on the green, and make the putts,” she said.

After applying that formula so successfully she said it was “a little bit of a weight off my chest” after her recent lack of success in the tournament.

“Barring something crazy doesn’t happen tomorrow, I’ll be playing on the weekend,” Kupcho said.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, chasing her second straight major title after victory in the Chevron Championship in May, found the going far less smooth on the way to a two-over-par 73.

Korda teed off on hole No. 10 and after an encouraging birdie at No. 11 made back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 12 and 13, signalling the start of a tough day.

“I honestly just hit it really poorly off the tee,” said Korda, who finished tied for second behind Maja Stark in the 2025 US Open.

“Found myself in a lot of trouble on the wrong sides of a lot of these pins.

“I just felt like I was grinding to make safe pars. It wasn’t a great day... I have honestly no idea where this came from,” added the American, who was joined on two-over by second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.

Kim set the early pace with her four-under 67.

She opened with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th, and after her lone bogey of the day at the par-three fourth she birdied the sixth, seventh and eighth to climb a crowded leaderboard.

Kim was relishing her first chance to play the “really famous” Riviera layout, even though “every hole is putting me to the test.

“I played it quite solid today, so I’m very happy with that,” said Kim, who was one stroke clear of a group of five players tied for third on 68.

They included fellow South Koreans Yoo Hyun-jo, Kang Min-ji and Yoon Ina, along with Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez.

Australian Karis Davidson, the last woman into the field as an alternate, was among another half-dozen players tied on two-under 69, a group that also included compatriot Minjee Lee, the 2022 US Open winner.

They were joined by world No. 4 Yin Ruoning of China, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, South Korean Shin Ji-yai and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit. AFP